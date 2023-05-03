Newcastle make verbal proposal to try to beat Arsenal to attacker transfer

Newcastle United have reportedly made a verbal proposal to Barcelona for the potential transfer of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The former Leeds man only joined the Catalan giants last summer, but it’s fair to say he’s not had the most consistent season and it could be that his future is already in some doubt ahead of the next transfer window.

On top of that, Barcelona have problems with Financial Fair Play after so much recent spending, and it might require them to get some first-team players off their books at the end of this season.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barca have now received a verbal proposal from Newcastle, who seem keen to try bringing the 26-year-old back to England…

? NOTICIA @JijantesFC El Barça ha recibido una propuesta verbal del Newcastle por Raphinha El club inglés estaría dispuesto a ofrecer una cifra de alrededor de 80M€ por el jugador brasileño ? ¡Lo contamos en https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl! — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) May 3, 2023

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be successful with their efforts, with Football Insider also recently linking Raphinha as a target for Arsenal.

The Gunners will be back in the Champions League next season so could be an attractive destination for Raphinha, though it’s perhaps harder to imagine him starting regularly at the Emirates Stadium due to the presence of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, so he might do well to opt for this exciting Newcastle project instead.