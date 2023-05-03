Newcastle preparing to break their transfer record again to sign top Barcelona talent

With Barcelona closing in on the Spanish top-flight title, talk has inevitably turned to transfer targets and possible deals to be done, and Newcastle appear ready to smash their transfer record to bring in one of Barca’s best players during the 2022/23 season.

Though it isn’t yet clear if the Catalans are genuine with regards to bringing Lionel Messi back to the club, there are still economic complications that need to be addressed.

As ESPN previously reported, Barca’s debt stood at over one billion euros, with the task for Joan Laporta and his board not only to reduce the same but also to keep the club competitive in the various sports for which their athletes compete.

To put into perspective just how bad things still are at the club, Sport Business report the total closure of their in-house broadcasting channel, Barca TV, from June 30.

To that end, any decent offers for their players are going to be considered.

According to The Chronicle (h/t Mundo Deportivo), it appears that Newcastle are preparing to shatter their transfer record in order to land one particular Barcelona star.

The Magpies previous biggest outlay was the €70m they paid for Real Sociedad’s Alex Isak, though it’s understood that they are tracking Raphinha and the outlet are suggesting that Barca will want closer to €80m in order to allow the former Leeds United man move back the the English Premier League.

The 26-year-old has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season per WhoScored, but often seems to blow hot and cold.

To that end, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Barcelona make him available.