Dan Ashworth has made decision on Garang Kuol future at Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly decided to send Garang Kuol out on loan again next season.

The highly-rated 18-year-old looks a terrific prospect for the future, but it seems he’s not yet quite ready to become part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.

Currently on loan at Hearts, Kuol has not made a huge impact, so it perhaps makes sense to try for another loan spell to get the best out of the Australia international next season.

The Athletic claim that NUFC chief Ashworth has been key to this decision, and it seems like the right move for all involved.

It remains to be seen where Kuol might end up next, but Newcastle fans will hope it can prove a good experience for him and perhaps set him up for the 2024/25 campaign at St James’ Park.

