“Not available” – Erik ten Hag hints at when two key Man United stars will return to action

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking with the press today ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Brighton on Thursday night and the Dutch coach revealed when two of his key stars will return to action.

Raphael Varane has been out of action for Man United since mid-April with a foot injury whilst Scott McTominay has been missing since the start of April after scoring against Everton.

Ten Hag has revealed in his press conference today that the French star is closer to a return but both will miss United’s next two matches against Brighton and West Ham.

“Rafa is closer than Scott Mctominay at this moment but still for the coming two games they are not available,” the Dutch coach stated.

Ten Hag will be eager to get Varane back for Man United’s remaining games as the Red Devils boss has been playing Luke Shaw as a centre-back seeing as Lisandro Martinez is also out for the rest of the season.

The Manchester club will be looking to secure a top-four finish across their remaining games as well as trying to win a second trophy this season – where bitter rivals Man City stand between them and the FA Cup.