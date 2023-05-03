TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has listed the potential alternatives to Julian Nagelsmann that could be given the job as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Recently, The Telegraph reported there are doubts that Spurs and Nagelsmann will reach an agreement due to the club’s lack of a Sporting Director.

Speaking on TalkSport, Crook spoke about the likelihood of the North London-based side getting the former Bayern Munich manager and the potential alternatives they could pursue to fill the vacancy.

He stated, “This one [appoitning Nagelsmann] was always, I think a very slim chance that he would go. Obviously, that chance improved when he took himself out of the running to be the new Chelsea manager.

“But I think it always had to be 100% right for Nagelsmann to go to Tottenham, particularly as they’re not going to be in the Champions League next season. I think he’s concerned about the lack of a Sporting Director and who they might employ in that position.

“So he’s not going to commit himself until he knows who he’s going to be reporting to. I still think they might go down the young up-and-coming route. We know they’re big admirers of Vincent Kompany, he’s definitely on their list of potential targets. Michael Carrick I think would be an interesting one to keep an eye on, if Middlesbrough don’t go up.”

Appointing either Carrick or Kompany would be very big gambles from Tottenham. Both managers haven’t managed a club on a similar level to Spurs as of yet.

Kompany has managed in Belgium and is currently in charge of Burnley, meanwhile, Carrick’s stint with Boro is his first in a full-time role in his career thus far.

However, perhaps the thinking is that either of them could oversee a rebuild this summer in which they could grow and develop alongside their refreshed squad.

They both have youth on their side, much like Naglesmann. An injection of youth and fresh ideas at the helm could be just what this Tottenham side needs next season.