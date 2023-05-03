Opinion: Liverpool won’t regret losing out to Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

What was expected to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer may be over before it’s begun, with the news on Wednesday that Borussia Dortmund and England star, Jude Bellingham, looks to have chosen Real Madrid as his next playing destination rather than Liverpool or Man City.

Reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, was one of many to report on the potential reasons why the Reds had pulled the plug on any deal:

Liverpool's decision to pull out was based on a feeling the overall outlay (not just the fee) wasn't doable or value, and a fear the chase could drag on. Interesting to now see if the fee is a bit lower, and #LFC pulling out early has helped Real avoid a long-running summer saga. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 3, 2023

Though their fans may be disappointed by this latest development, it’s hard to disagree with Liverpool’s stance over a player who, though brilliant, is still just 19 years of age and has never played in the Premier League before.

It’s expected that he will go on to be one of the game’s greats of course, but buying someone of his calibre can’t be ‘at any price.’

Liverpool have a great team off the field as well as on it, and were they to put all of their financial eggs in one basket, so to speak, that would likely leave them unable to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

If Jurgen Klopp is able to go out and buy Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister – for example – for much the same price as Dortmund want for Bellingham – over €144m according to 90Min – then surely the Reds will have come away with the better deal.

One player doesn’t make a team either and someone with, evidently, as much ego as Bellingham has is arguably someone that wouldn’t fit into Klopp’s dressing room either.