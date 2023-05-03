Qatari Sheikh Jassim wants three superstars at Manchester United if he becomes owner

In the hope that he becomes Manchester United’s new owner, Qatari Sheikh Jassim wants Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga at the club this summer.

Jassim submitted a bid to buy the Old Trafford club at the end of April and according to The Sun, he wants Mbappe and his fellow countrymen at the club if he is successful with his bid.

Jassim made an offer of £5billion for a full takeover of the club as he faces competition from INEOS founder and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

When a takeover happens, rumours aplenty arise and it’s believed that Jassim is intent on bringing three of the biggest names in football to the red side of Manchester.

Top of the list is Mbappe, who has 35 goals this season for PSG, earning a wage of around £1.2million p/week (per Capology) after he signed a contract extension in Paris last year until 2025.

Camavinga is next on the list – he was linked heavily with the Red Devils while he was at Rennes before Real Madrid snapped him up in August 2021.

And lastly, Kingsley Coman. His career has been an interesting one – coming through the ranks at PSG, he moved to Juventus in 2014 before joining Bayern Munich in 2017, for whom he has made 263 appearances. An Injury-prone player, Coman could be a risk for United but at 26 years of age, he still has a lot to offer when available.

It’s a star-studded shortlist no doubt, but for an opening summer window transfer raid, you’d imagine Jassim would struggle to get all three targets to the club, even with his embarrassment of riches.