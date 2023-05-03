Man City & Liverpool withdraw from transfer battle, Real Madrid set to win race

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as both Manchester City and Liverpool pull out of the race.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football during his time at Dortmund, and it’s looked only a matter of time before his form earned him a big move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Marca, it now looks like Bellingham is heading for a move to the Bernabeu, with Real Madrid putting the finishing touches on the deal.

Man City and Liverpool seem to have left the race, so we will unfortunately most likely not be seeing this supremely talented English footballer in the Premier League any time soon.

The 19-year-old has made a name for himself abroad so perhaps he wants to continue to play in different leagues, where he can perhaps avoid being in the spotlight as much as he would be back home in England.

Still, Bellingham could undoubtedly have helped turn City into an even more formidable side, partnering again with former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, while he could also have improved things at LFC after a hugely disappointing season in which they’ve looked in dire need of a long-term replacement for players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.