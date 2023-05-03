Newcastle United are one of the teams that have been offered Paulo Dybala this summer with a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Roma on the cheap.

This is according to 90Min, who say that The Magpies have been given the chance to sign Dybala, with Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that the 29-year old can leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer for as little as £10.5million.

This cheap fee comes as a result of a clause in Dybala’s Roma contract, but according to TeamTalk, the Italians can veto any move if they wish by triggering a salary rise clause.

Nevertheless, the low fee has sent shockwaves across Europe and could lead to a lot of teams who haven’t been offered the Argentine registering their interest in the forward.

Dybala has shone for the Giallorossi this season, scoring 11 and assisting seven in Serie A as Jose Mourinho’s side sit just one point off the Champions League spots.

Romano says that the final say on any move will come down to Dybala himself, but with Newcastle looking set for Champions League football next season, Dybala would be foolish not to at least consider the switch, especially with the talent the Magpies already have at the club and the wonders Eddie Howe has worked with his team this season.

£10.5million seems almost too good a fee to be true, so expect plenty of sides to be in for the man known as “La Joya” (The Jewel) this summer.