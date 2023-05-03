BBC Pundit Garth Crooks raved about Victor Lindelof’s ‘sparkling form’ for Manchester United and described the Swede as ‘simply immense’ in his display this past weekend.

Crooks named the 28-year-old in his Team of the Week alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Julian Alvarez.

Lindelof played at the back for Man United against Aston Villa last Sunday, helping them keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Throughout the course of the game, he provided a couple of key defensive moments which played a big part in them getting all three points.

He denied Villa striker Ollie Watkins from scoring, with a vital headed clearance and would later block a shot by Jacob Ramsey which looked as if it was heading on target.

Writing on the BBC Sport website, Crooks put Lindelof in his best eleven for the past week alongside Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Dunk.

He wrote, ‘For the second consecutive week I find myself compelled to select Victor Lindelof for my team. The Manchester United defender is finishing the season in such sparkling form it’s impossible to leave him out. Last week he scored the decisive penalty to give United a place in the FA Cup final.

‘Meanwhile, against a very dangerous Aston Villa, he produced a glorious headed intervention that denied Ollie Watkins a certain goal followed by a superb block on a Jacob Ramsey shot destined for the back of the net. However it was his header off the line from a Douglas Luiz piledriver that won the game for United – it was simply immense.

‘When those who have never played the game contemplate why heading a ball should play no further part in the game they might have a think, while they are at it, about what Lindelof might have done as an alternative? I think it’s a perfectly reasonable question.’

With the Swedish international picking up rave reviews in recent weeks for his performances at the back, it could well prove to manager Erik ten Hag that he’s someone worth hanging on to.

Perhaps the Dutchman will consider him in his plans for next season and maybe even a potential starting role. Continuing his form for the remainder of the season and onwards will certainly help his case, no doubt about that.