Liverpool summer signing Fabio Carvalho is said to be growing frustrated with the club.

That’s according to Goal.com, who claim that a loan move in the next transfer window is a very likely possibility.

Last May Carvalho’s arrival was announced after the initial deal between the Reds and Fulham fell through in January 2022.

The 20-year-old has played 12 Premier League games so far this season and scored twice. However, he’s not featured in England’s top flight since Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in March.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of the Portuguese ace in recent months, describing him as a “big talent” as quoted by the club’s website.

With Carvalho’s game time diminishing over the course of the season, we can understand his growing frustration with the situation.

On Liverpool’s part, it would certainly be the right move to loan him out. Letting him leave Merseyside for good this summer could be a decision that they regret.

He’s still young and has bags of potential, if Klopp can guarantee him a lot of minutes, then you’d suspect that a number of other Premier League and European sides would be interested.