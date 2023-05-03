Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City stars make BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is in, with some big names in from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, it’s Brighton who dominate the line up after they thrashed Wolves 6-0 at the weekend, with three of their players make the XI on BBC Sport this morning.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are undoubtedly one of the stories of the season and they were a joy to watch again last weekend, with Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav getting the nod from Crooks over some of the more established big names in the Premier League.

Still, some more familiar faces were also in there, such as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after his superb performance in the win over Chelsea, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in a thrilling victory over Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez deserves his place after a superb goal for Manchester City as they beat Fulham, while Victor Lindelof has been one of Manchester United’s most improved players of recent times.

Overall it’s a very solid line up from Crooks, though as always we have to question the pundit’s tactical thinking as he uses Odegaard as a wing-back and Alexander-Arnold as a centre-back…