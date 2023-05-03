The antiquated law that means Liverpool v Fulham can’t be shown on TV

Wednesday night sees two Premier League games kicking off at the same time, with Liverpool taking on Fulham at Anfield, and Man City hosting West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers can return to the top of the English top-flight with a win over a Hammers side looking for the three points to help them in their fight against relegation.

Fulham already only have pride to play for given that they’re unlikely to get into Europe or be relegated, and on that basis they could prove to be the trickiest opponents for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who need the victory in order to be able to keep a grip on their own European aspirations.

Unfortunately for fans of the Reds and the west Londoners, they’ll only be able to see the match if they happen to be at the stadium.

The reason for that is the antiquated Saturday 3pm blackout law which means that any games scheduled to kick off at that time will not be shown on UK television.

SQAF note that the law goes back some 60 years and was put forward by the-then Burnley chairman Bob Lord, who suggested TV audiences on a Saturday would see a drop in those attending the matches live.

As the Liverpool v Fulham game was originally a Saturday 3pm kick off, despite it being moved to a Wednesday night at 8pm, it still falls under the blackout rule per Sportbible.