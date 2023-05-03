Richard Keys and Andy Gray had few positives to say about Chelsea and Frank Lampard after they were comfortably beaten by Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates this evening.

The Blues found themselves 3-0 down after 34 minutes as a Martin Odegaard brace and a scrappy finish from Gabriel Jesus saw the Gunners embarrass Lampard and his side in the first half.

Noni Madueke’s first Chelsea goal of his career midway through the second half gave Chelsea fans something to be pleased about, but on the whole, it was a disastrous night for their side.

After the match, Keys and Gray spoke on beIN Sports’ post-match analysis of the game, with the latter saying that if the players don’t follow the manager’s plans and tactics, the team will never get results and with tonight being Lampard’s sixth loss in a row as Blues boss, it looks very much as if the players are indeed lost.

“You can set a gameplan out and try and motivate your players when you’ve got them in training or before a match, and you can be as perfect as possible, but if the players don’t go out and apply themselves, there’s not a lot more you can do.”

Keys was equally as critical of the Blues, saying: “It’s awful [their recent run of results]. But I put it to you again, they [the players] let Lampard down more than he did them.”

A sorry state of affairs for Chelsea, as they remain 12th in the table and look towards their next game on Saturday against Bournemouth, who could go above the Blues if they beat them.