Pundit and former Premier League player Matthew Upson has claimed that there are “bigger issues” at Chelsea than the decision-making of caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 last night by Arsenal and have lost all four of their Premier League matches since Lampard took charge.

Chelsea are 12th in the league and could still be relegated mathematically, but the likelihood of that happening is very, very unlikely.

Many have had their say on what’s gone wrong at Chelsea, Upson was the latest pundit to throw his ring into the hat and gave his take on the goings-on at Stamford Bridge when talking to Sky Sports News.

He stated, “For me, you can look at the manager and say perhaps you could have changed it sooner or what have you. But there’s a bigger problem, bigger issue than that and it’s that foundation of knowing what your role is where you stand, and actually consistently applying that and I don’t think the players have had that at that club for quite a while since Thomas Tuchel, really. I think he had his way, but he wasn’t there too long and under the new ownership.”

Upson is spot on here, if a house is built on poor foundations then it’s never going to last on a long-term basis and this can be applied to Chelsea.

Adding a number of new players and going through three different managers has caused plenty of unrest within the club.

If anything with each managerial change, Chelsea’s performances, tactics and identity have gotten worse and worse throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

This summer will be crucial, the new manager whoever it is, needs to assert himself and let those in the squad know their role in the team.

From there he can implement his style and tactics whilst bringing in who they want and disposing of those they feel are no longer needed.