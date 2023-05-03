Transfer news: Chelsea agree wonderkid deal, Arsenal striker links, Messi ban, shock Barcelona exit & more

Welcome to another Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this and more exclusive content straight to your inbox!

Arsenal

Arsenal are not actively pursuing Ollie Watkins at this stage – he could actually end up signing a new long-term contract with Aston Villa this summer.

Mikel Arteta praises January signing Jakub Kiwior after a strong showing against Chelsea: “I really like Kiwior, that’s why we signed him. He’s been getting better and better. He’s more settled. He has the potential at his age to be great and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he did really well.”

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich are not actively working on signing Ollie Watkins at this stage, despite reports. They have other priorities and the player isn’t entirely sold on the idea of moving to Germany.

Aston Villa are planning to offer Watkins a new long term deal soon with improved salary.

Aston Villa have made a formal proposal to Mateu Alemany to start new project and work together with Unai Emery. It’s one of the most concrete options for Alemany, who will leave Barcelona on June 30.

Barcelona

Director Mateu Alemany leaves Barcelona, confirmed by a club statement: “Alemany will end his time at the club on 30 June to begin new project — despite having a contract until 2024. FC Barcelona will shortly announce changes in the football executive structure.”

They added that “despite formally leaving the Club on 1 July, Mateu Alemany has committed himself to completing the first team’s transfer business this summer, even if it should be at the final moments of the transfer window.”

Jorge Mendes, speaking after landing in Barcelona yesterday: “I’m here to speak to Ansu Fati’s family. He’s a top player, he’s a phenomenon… we all saw his skills before the injury. Now we will see what’s gonna happen.”

Ansu Fati’s father Bori: “Ansu will stay at Barcelona. That’s for sure. He stays, it’s guaranteed.”

Bori Fati just told this to Barcelona press right after meeting with Ansu’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Sergio Busquets: “I have more or less decided about my future. Now there are a few days off and when I return I will surely notify the coach.”

The current feeling is that Barca expect Busquets will be staying with the club for one more season.

Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane's future at Bayern this summer is complicated.

Chelsea

All documents are signed for Kendry Paez to complete his transfer to Chelsea in 2025.

The 2007-born midfielder will join on a long-term contract, and we’re now just waiting on club statement to confirm the deal. The fee will be close to €20m to Independiente del Valle — but main part in add-ons.

Frank Lampard explains his decision to bench Joao Felix against Arsenal last night: “He has a huge talent. I really need to find a clear structure. He’s not definite if you ask him where he wants to play. Maybe he’s not a 9, I need a 9 for the way I want to play. Whatever his future is, I don’t know that.”

Lampard after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal: “The players care, trust me. Chelsea fans may talk about players not caring but I don’t believe it. The lads want to do well but have to understand what that means everyday, from training on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. How you prepare, maintain yourself.”

Chelsea are not in the running to sign Sadio Mane.

Fulham

Andreas Pereira fractured his ankle and will undergo surgery today — after his excellent season with Fulham. Sources close to the Brazilian midfielder state that the plan is to return during the pre-season.

Leeds United

Confirmed: Leeds United announce that director of football Victor Orta has left the club by mutual consent.

Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened — it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.”

Javi Gracia will also be sacked as manager, with Sam Allardyce to be appointed until the end of the season.

Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the clubs eyeing up the transfer of Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has described Declan Rice as “an exceptional player”. He’s always appreciated Rice as top midfielder but the race this summer will include many top clubs. The player’s price tag is still not clear, it will be up to West Ham.

Pep Guardiola: “Messi/Haaland? You can’t compare any player with Messi — Leo is the most complete player I have ever seen. Vision, passing, competitiveness, many things… hopefully Haaland can be so close like Leo, it will be great for us!”

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag gave a heartfelt speech to Alejandro Garnacho and his family after the youngster’s new contract:

“It’s a big, big moment, so I [will say] some words. He is improving and he has improved a lot. That is why we are now here and he deserves this, a new contract. It is deserved by his performance and he has fought his way into the team. So, it was a huge step and he did magnificently. Now, I hope and I think this new contract is an inspiration and a motivation to do even better. Because it is a big step and today you deserve it.”

Jurrien Timber is set to cost £50m this summer amid links with Manchester United and other top clubs.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm. The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia was NOT authorized by the club. He will not play or take part in training with PSG for the next two weeks.

West Ham

