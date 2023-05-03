With Victor Orta close to becoming Sevilla’s new sporting director, he could hijack Leeds United’s deal for Ilias Akhomach and bring him to the Spanish club.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that Orta wants Akhomach at Sevilla despite Leeds agreeing on a deal to bring the young winger in from Barcelona back in April.

Orta was relieved of his sporting director duties by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani yesterday as the Yorkshire side find themselves in an extreme mess towards the bottom of the Premier League table, with the appointment of the also now-relieved Javi Gracia as manager in place of Jesse Marsch not going as well as many thought it would.

Akhomach was said to have chosen a move to Leeds over Sevilla because of the influence of Orta but the deal is now in jeopardy with Orta’s departure from England.

If Orta is able to persuade the young Spaniard to make the in-league switch to Sevilla, this would be a huge blow to Leeds as they look to sign some attacking inspiration to keep them afloat in that department for future seasons.