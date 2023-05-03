Video: ‘A unique person’ – Pep Guardiola gushing with praise for Man City’s record-breaker Erling Haaland

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, was full of praise for his striker, Erling Haaland, on a night when City returned to the top of the Premier League table and the Norwegian went to the top of the all-time scoring charts for goals scored in a season.

Nathan Ake had opened the scoring for the hosts on 49 minutes against a stubborn West Ham, before Jack Grealish released Haaland and he did the rest, dinking a perfect chip over the oncoming Lukasz Fabianski.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist thinks Premier League striker will stick with club decent recent star arrival
Video: ‘Special moment’ – Erling Haaland reflects on his record-breaking goal for Man City
“It was important” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to big win in Liverpool’s top four chase

It was his 35th Premier League goal of the season, taking him one clear of the 34-goal mark set by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole back in the 1990s.

Phil Foden completed the rout but the day belonged to Haaland, someone that Guardiola described as ‘a unique person’ and noted his achievement as ‘unbelievable.’

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Alan Shearer Andrew Cole Erling Haaland Jack Grealish Nathan Ake Pep Guardiola Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.