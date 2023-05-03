Video: Erling Haaland breaks Premier League goals record with Man City’s second against West Ham

It was somewhat inevitable that Erling Haaland would get on the score sheet for Man City against West Ham, and in the process beat the all-time Premier League record for goals scored in a season.

He was level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole on 34 at the start of play, and on 70 minutes he was finally given the chance to make history as Jack Grealish played him in.

As Lukasz Fabianski came out to make life difficult for the Norwegian, Haaland simply dinked the ball over him.

The record came against the side who he scored his first Man City goals against back in August, though given their own troubles, West Ham will be less than delighted by that fact.

It also gave Haaland 51 goals in all competitions for the season, just 12 behind the all-time British mark of 63 held by Dixie Dean.

