Video: Erling Haaland given guard of honour by Man City after record-breaking night

It was a record-breaking night for Erling Haaland, as the Man City star hit his 35th goal of the Premier League season, taking him past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, whose 34-goal mark was unbeatable for three decades.

The Norwegian has been a breath of fresh air in the English top-flight, and seems to live for scoring goals.

With five league games still to play, he could extend the record further and it may be one that stands for a lot longer than 30 years.

To mark the achievement, the striker was given a guard of honour by his team-mates and staff at the end of the match against West Ham.

Pictures from Sky Sports