Video: ‘If he scores 15 it’ll be a really good season’ – Sky pundit makes worst Erling Haaland prediction ever

There’ll be one Sky Sports pundit hanging his head in shame this evening after a video of him from the start of the season predicting that Erling Haaland would be lucky to score 15 goals in his debut Premier League campaign resurfaced.

He started his rant on the Saturday Social programme by suggesting that the Norwegian wasn’t the player that everyone thinks he is, and suggested people tipping him for the Golden Boot were making an ‘outrageous’ and ‘disrespectful’ comment towards the likes of Mo Salah and others.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sub Phil Foden volleys home for Man City’s third against West Ham Video: Erling Haaland breaks Premier League goals record with Man City’s second against West Ham Newcastle player reveals he was abused by Magpies fans after moving to Manchester United

Perhaps his final gambit of Haaland scoring 15 would make it a really good season is the one that will haunt him the most, given he now has a record-breaking 35 in the English top-flight and 51 in all competitions.

This aged well…???? pic.twitter.com/Ou95sN3eM3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports