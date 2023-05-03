Leeds United have finally unveiled Sam Allardyce as their new manager, and the 68-year-old has wasted no time in making a frankly outrageous claim about his knowledge of the game.

‘Big Sam’ has been out of work since the end of the 2020/21 season and could be said to be one of football’s ‘dinosaurs’ – a manager whose style belongs to a different age entirely.

In his first press conference since taking the reins at Elland Road, Allardyce had the gall to say that neither Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Mikel Arteta was ahead of him in terms of football knowledge.

Multiple trophy wins would seem to render that particular argument useless.

"Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta…" ? Sam Allardyce says there is no manager ahead of him in terms of football knowledge and experience.pic.twitter.com/hQoGJ4u20H — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports