Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called a ‘liar’ by broadcaster regarding Paul Tierney comments

It appears that Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has stirred a few emotions after his latest outburst, this time centred on the referee in his side’s game against Tottenham Hotspur this past weekend, Paul Tierney.

The German appeared incensed by one or two decisions during the match, particularly late on, and a run down the touchline to berate the fourth official after Liverpool scored the game winner in injury time resulted in Klopp pulling his hamstring.

Forgetting the comedic element for a moment, Klopp was acting in an overly aggressive manner, and though he’s believed to have apologised for that behaviour and for his words after the match, that hasn’t stopped talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan from calling him a liar.