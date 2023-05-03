Video: Liverpool star is close to sealing deal with Premier League rivals

It’s likely to be all change at Anfield during the close season with a number of departures expected, one of which appears to be close to being agreed despite the window not opening for a couple of months.

Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were three midfielders that were known to be having to look for pastures new per The Athletic (subscription required), and now team-mate James Milner looks set to be part of the midfield exodus.

Sky Sports News revealed that the 37-year-old is close to agreeing a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion.