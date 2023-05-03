Video: Man City close to opening scoring against West Ham as Rodri’s shot agonisingly hits woodwork

Pep Guardiola can’t have been too impressed that his Man City side still hadn’t broken the deadlock in their match against West Ham after 30 minutes, but they’d come as close as they could without actually scoring as Rodri’s shot hit the woodwork.

A neat one-two with Erling Haaland saw the midfielder in front of goal and his shot beat Lukasz Fabianski but only found the post before agonisingly rolling across the goal and out for a goal kick.

