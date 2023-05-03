Video: Man City’s Nathan Ake powers home to break stubborn West Ham resistance

David Moyes’ West Ham side had provided stubborn resistance against Premier League champions-elect, Man City, throughout the first half, but were quickly undone in the second half thanks to Nathan Ake.

Angelo Ogbonna had found himself with two players to mark at the back post as Riyad Mahrez floated over a free-kick, and as the defender moved to cover one, Ake sent a bullet header past Lukasz Fabianski.

The goal would put City back on top of the table if the Hammers aren’t able to equalise.

Nathan Ake's FIRST Premier League goal of the season ? WHAT a time to get it ? pic.twitter.com/odnfqrVJLU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

Nathan Ake SCORES!! ? 1 – 0 Manchester City vs West Ham United WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/XL5qIpNgXG — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) May 3, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV