Video: Man City’s Nathan Ake powers home to break stubborn West Ham resistance

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

David Moyes’ West Ham side had provided stubborn resistance against Premier League champions-elect, Man City, throughout the first half, but were quickly undone in the second half thanks to Nathan Ake.

Angelo Ogbonna had found himself with two players to mark at the back post as Riyad Mahrez floated over a free-kick, and as the defender moved to cover one, Ake sent a bullet header past Lukasz Fabianski.

The goal would put City back on top of the table if the Hammers aren’t able to equalise.

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV

More Stories Angelo Ogbonna David Moyes Lukasz Fabianski Nathan Ake Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.