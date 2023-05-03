Video: Man United unveil Jimmy Murphy statue at Old Trafford

He was one of the most iconic names in Manchester United’s history, though Jimmy Murphy’s contribution is likely to have been largely unknown by many of the younger fans of the club.

On Wednesday afternoon, a statue was unveiled at Old Trafford by his daughters and United legends Alex Stepney and Brian Kidd.

It was to honour a man who was instrumental in helping to rebuild the club after the Munich air disaster in 1958, and who was still working in a scouting capacity in the 1970s.

A permanent place at his spiritual home. There’s only one Jimmy Murphy ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ruqCevlOME — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2023