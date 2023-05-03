(Video) Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool lead vs Fulham from the penalty spot

Watch Mohamed Salah give Liverpool the lead against Fulham from the penalty spot as their early dominance at Anfield has been made to count.

Liverpool have had 67% possession against the Cottagers this evening and Salah has converted from 12 yards to give the Reds the lead.

Fulham defender Issa Diop let a pass to him in the box get intercepted by Darwin Nunez and he clipped the Uruguayan forward to concede a spot-kick. Salah stepped up to hammer his penalty down the middle.

Salah’s goal once again! ? pic.twitter.com/fgp6bg5r2C — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 3, 2023

A deserved lead for Liverpool, can they add to their lead?