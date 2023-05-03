Video: Paris Saint-Germain ultras voice their displeasure towards Lionel Messi outside club offices

Things are starting to look a whole lot worse for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, after the news broke that the Argentinian World Cup winner was suspended for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

BBC Sport noted the two week punishment that the Ligue Un giants have imposed upon Messi, meaning he will not be able to visit club premises, won’t be able to train and will not be paid for the fortnight.

It has almost certainly brought his PSG career to a close at the end of this season, and the club’s ultras were quick to let him know how they felt, being filmed chanting against him outside the club’s offices.