Watch Dusan Vlahovic score an impressive goal vs Lecce with the striker heavily linked of late to a couple of Premier League sides.

Ben Jacobs reported in March that Manchester United and Chelsea both hold a serious interest in Vlahovic as they search for a number nine to add to their squad and the striker has given his stock a little rise with a great goal this evening for Juventus against Lecce.

The goal was made in Serbia, as Filip Kostic’s cross from the left found Vlahovic on the edge of the box, and he moved away from his marker before angling his body and lasering an effort into the bottom left corner.

That goal has given Juve a 2-1 lead over their opponents, with just under 20 minutes left to play at the Allianz Stadium.