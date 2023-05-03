Video: ‘Special moment’ – Erling Haaland reflects on his record-breaking goal for Man City

Wednesday night’s match against West Ham will always go down as a special one for Man City striker, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian, who began his 2022/23 Premier League campaign with two goals in August against the Hammers, scored a record-breaking 35th against the same opponent as City marched back to the top of the table with a 3-0 victory.

Haaland’s goal took him one clear of previous joint record holders, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, and speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Haaland acknowledged that it was a ‘special moment’ for him.

'Special moment, what more is there to say?' ?

"The guard of honour was really painful!" ? Erling Haaland watches back his record-breaking goal ? pic.twitter.com/x8oqjxvOsV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

