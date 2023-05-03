Video: ‘Special moment’ – Erling Haaland reflects on his record-breaking goal for Man City

Manchester City
Posted by

Wednesday night’s match against West Ham will always go down as a special one for Man City striker, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian, who began his 2022/23 Premier League campaign with two goals in August against the Hammers, scored a record-breaking 35th against the same opponent as City marched back to the top of the table with a 3-0 victory.

More Stories / Latest News
“It was important” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to big win in Liverpool’s top four chase
Video: Erling Haaland given guard of honour by Man City after record-breaking night
Man City reach incredible record under Pep Guardiola after West Ham win

Haaland’s goal took him one clear of previous joint record holders, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, and speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Haaland acknowledged that it was a ‘special moment’ for him.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.