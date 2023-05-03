Video: Sub Phil Foden volleys home for Man City’s third against West Ham

The game had already gone for West Ham but they were hit again late on with a fantastic Phil Foden volley for Man City which took a deflection as it flew into the net.

The visitors had battled bravely throughout the first-half, and got to the break having not conceded.

However, once Nathan Ake had opened the floodgates on 49 minutes, there was only going to be one winner.

Erling Haaland got his customary goal – a record breaking 35th in the Premier League – to make the game safe, before Foden put the gloss on the performance which sent City back to the top of the table.

PHIL FODEN ? Man City's 1,000th goal under Pep Guardiola! ? pic.twitter.com/dBQoF9Rwae — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

Phil Foden SCORES!! ? 3 – 0 Manchester City vs West Ham United

