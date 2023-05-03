Attacker could make West Ham return in June after director speaks out

West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic, currently on loan at Torino, is seemingly expected to return to the London Stadium this summer.

The Croatia international flopped with West Ham last season and was subsequently sent on loan to Serie A for this term, though he’s not done much better in Italy either.

Torino director of football Davide Vagnati seems to have hinted he’s not yet decided which players will be kept on and which ones will leave, which suggests Vlasic hasn’t quite done enough to impress.

He said: “We have an idea of who to redeem, but these last few games will surely give us some answers.”

West Ham fans will no doubt hope they can at least find a buyer for Vlasic if he does come back to the club this summer.