West Ham eyeing 49-year-old to bring him in alongside David Moyes

It’s difficult to understand if West Ham really know what they’re doing in terms of the appointments they intend to make, with David Moyes potentially working with a new man that has no experience in the Premier League.

Not only that, but according to The Guardian, 49-year-old Lutz Pfannenstiel also played for 25 clubs during his professional career, is the only man to have played in all six of FIFA’s confederations and was also accused of match fixing.

According to Bild, the east Londoners apparently want to bring Pfannenstiel on board as their sporting director, a position that’s only been held by Mark Noble since January.

Pfannenstiel is currently employed by MLS side, St. Louis City, who sit second in the Western Conference per MLSSoccer.com.

That’s admirable but, with respect, in no way qualifies him for a shot at the big time in the Premier League.

Depending on where the Hammers finish at the end of the season too, they surely can’t afford to take any more chances with players or staff members that aren’t top notch in their field.

If West Ham want to continue to be a bona fide top-half Premier League side and European regulars, then their recruitment in all departments must be spot on.

Pfannenstiel may well have his supporters, and West Ham are courting him so are likely to take their chances, but they’ll have no one to blame if they get their fingers burned.