TalkSport’s Simon Jordan has stated that he believes that Manchester City have been handed the title by Arsenal because of the points they’ve dropped in recent games.

The Gunners are top of the league by two points, but City have two games in hand on them which gives Pep Guardiola’s side control over their own destiny.

In their last six Premier League matches Arsenal have only won twice. Mikel Arteta’s side have won two games and lost to Man City last week.

Speaking live on TalkSport, Jordan claims that the Premier League title was in the hands of the North London club, but they’ve ultimately handed it to City.

He stated, “When you lose to Everton in a game that you shouldn’t lose to Everton, irrespective of the Sean Dyche effect. When you draw at West Ham, when you draw with Southampton, the Liverpool game you can get a pass on because Liverpool can do that.”

“It’s irrelevant they get spanked by Man City. If they take care of business, in games like that. Then they don’t have the Man City problem.

“With all due respect and I’ve been a staunch defender of them and pushed back against the notion that they bottled it. Man City didn’t win this league, Arsenal handed it to them.”

When it comes to challenging for the Premier League title, City are a different monster. In recent years they’ve forced teams that have won the league to produce a ridiculous amount of points.

Unfortunately for Arsenal despite not dropping many points for most of the campaign, Guardiola and his side have been able to win relentlessly in the last couple of months or so.

If anything, it’s City setting such a high standard that cannot be met by a lot of teams. Perhaps this young Gunners side just isn’t quite there yet.