“100%” – Number one candidate comments on being linked with Tottenham job

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been commenting on the vacant Tottenham job after it was reported this week that the Spanish coach was the North London club’s number-one candidate.

A report from De Telegraaf this week stated that Alonso is the leading candidate to land the role in North London having impressed during his short time in Germany with Leverkusen.

The former Real Madrid star has also been linked with a return to his old club and commenting on the rumours, Alonso stated via Fabrizio Romano: “I’ve been in football for many years, rumours are normal but we still have a lot to achieve.

“That’s why my head is 100 per cent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 per cent here for next season”.

The appointment of Alonso would be very exciting for Tottenham but there are other candidates still in the race.

This week, ESPN reported that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is emerging as a serious contender alongside Julian Nagelsmann to become Spurs’ next coach.

It remains to be seen who will end up in the Tottenham hot seat but a decision is getting closer.