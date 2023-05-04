Pablo Mari is set to leave Arsenal on a £6 million deal, he will join Serie A side Monza.

The defender joined the Italian outfit last summer on loan and according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, they’ve decided to sign him on a permanent deal.

In January 2020, Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo and was Mikel Arteta’s first appointment since taking charge of the club.

Since the move to North London, the defender struggled to find a consistent role in their starting eleven, playing only twice in the Premier League last season and appearing on 10 occasions the season before.

For Arsenal, it’s a player off the wage bill and some additional cash into the transfer kitty. As for Mari, the move to Monza will probably mean he’ll get more game time.

He’s featured 26 times in Serie A this season and the fact they were willing to trigger his clause to buy him suggests they have the centre-back in their future plans.

Arteta’s first purchase certainly won’t go down as one of his finest, but the Gunners boss has certainly signed some quality players in his time at the club including the likes of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus.