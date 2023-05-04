TalkSport pundit Alan Brazil has labelled Chelsea as “an absolute disgrace” after their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal this past Tuesday.

Inside 35 minutes Mikel Arteta’s side were already three goals ahead. The Blues did pull back one goal through Noni Madueke, but all in all, it was a dismal display to watch from a Chelsea perspective.

The defeat at the Emirates means that Frank Lampard’s side have lost five out of a possible six Premier League matches, with the other result being a draw.

Whilst it’s certainly very unlikely, the West London club are still not mathematically safe from relegation. They face some tough opponents ahead including Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Speaking on TalkSport, Brazil ripped into the performance of the Chelsea team.

He stated, “I watched Chelsea the other night [against Arsenal] and just lack of effort, lack of fight,

“I’d be moving most of them, I really would if I could. I know it’s not that easy as they’ve all got contracts, but I’d be saying I’ve had enough of this. I want people who are going to fight for this club.”

“They don’t put the effort in, they don’t close. Now and again one might close and the rest are standing on their heels saying, ‘Go on, on you go son, help yourself, I’m not helping you’, they’re an absolute disgrace, Chelsea!”

As much as caretaker boss Frank Lampard deserves criticism for the way he sets up his side, the players deserve to take the blame as well.

When you watch Chelsea, it does appear as if nearly the whole team is playing on auto-pilot. Making a great metaphor for the awful state the club seems to be in from top to bottom.