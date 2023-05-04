Arsenal and Chelsea to fight it out again for talented Premier League star this summer

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly still interested in signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and could make a move for the midfielder during the summer window after previously failing to land the 21-year-old. 

Both London clubs attempted to sign Caicedo in January but their bids were rebuffed by Brighton and the Ecuadorian ended up staying at the AMEX. According to Sky Sports, the Gunners offered the highest bid of £70m but the Seagulls held out for more.

It is uncertain what sum of money would tempt Brighton to part ways with the 21-year-old in the summer but according to Football Insider, the two London clubs are still interested and are planning moves.

Brighton are said to be expecting bids for the midfielder throughout the upcoming window even though he recently put pen to paper on a new contract until 2027.

Caicedo is wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea 
Caicedo has been very impressive this season for Brighton and his profile would best suit Arsenal seeing as Mikel Arteta uses a double pivot. The 21-year-old would fit the Gunners’ system perfectly and with Zinchenko often going forward, the Brighton star would provide adequate cover.

Chelsea are a mess right now and that is unlikely to change by the start of next season, therefore, a move to Arsenal could be exciting for the 21-year-old should it come to fruition.

