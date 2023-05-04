Though their focus has to remain resolutely on the job in hand during the current Premier League season, it appears that Arsenal are also making progress behind the scenes with one of their summer transfer targets.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been a joy to watch this season and whilst the title isn’t yet out of reach, it’s becoming more and more difficult, particularly since Manchester City overtook them at the top of the table.

If there’s anything at all that could soften the blow of potentially losing out, it would be that the Gunners are still able to attract quality players to the Emirates Stadium, and in one case, change the mind of a player that had said, not long ago, that moving from his current side would be ‘illogical.’

The Spaniard has bought and sold very well indeed since he took the reins at the club he served with aplomb as a player, ridding the club of its troublemakers whilst bringing a new youthful dynamic to the side.

At the top is no time to stand still mind, with the very best teams still strengthening when they’ve reached the summit.

According to AS, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is ‘very close’ to joining Arsenal, however, not so long ago he was suggesting that a move anywhere was somehow out of the question.

“Leaving Real Sociedad with the season we are having would be illogical,” he was quoted as saying by Sport.

“I am very happy here and I’m looking forward to a quiet summer.”

From Arteta’s point of view, if he can get the deal over the line, it will be another studious piece of business for the club.

At 24, Zubimendi is the right age for what Arteta is trying to build, his 14 yellow cards this season (per WhoScored) suggest the Premier League will hold no fears for him, and a passing accuracy of well over 80 percent should see him fit right into a team who are very easy on the eye.