Arsenal are said to be leading the race for West Ham United and England midfielder this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider who report that the Hammers will be willing to let Rice go in the next transfer window for around £100 million, they also claim that Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on the player.

The 24-year-old has played 33 times in the league this season, with three goals and two assists to his name.

Rice ranks in the top 3% for interceptions made in the past calendar year from Europe’s top six leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League (FBref).

Furthermore, he’s been a long-standing figure in West Ham’s midfield helping the club achieve Europan finishes in the last two Premier League seasons.

Pundit Danny Cowley described him as “world-class” when discussing his performance against AFC Bournemouth on Sky Sports last month.

Adding Rice into the Arsenal midfield would certainly provide them with an injection of extra youth, but also already established talent.

Not many would improve that Arsenal midfield, but with the way he’s been playing for a number of seasons, the 24-year-old is definitely one of the few that would.