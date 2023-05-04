Spanish wonderkid likes Arsenal as he’s tipped for Premier League if another transfer falls through

Celta Vigo and Spain wonderkid Gabri Veiga reportedly likes Arsenal as he could end up moving to the Premier League if he doesn’t end up securing a transfer to Real Madrid.

Veiga looks like one of the most exciting prospects in Europe right now, with CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs revealing Arsenal’s interest in him this week.

The Gunners may be the most likely second option for Veiga if a move to Real Madrid doesn’t work out, according to AS.

It seems the 20-year-old midfielder likes the north London giants, though Jacobs also mentioned potential interest from Manchester City and Liverpool as well.

Arsenal could do with adding to their midfield this summer, with a young talent like Veiga looking ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side, as he mostly has ageing players in that area of the pitch in the form of Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Veiga could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Emile Smith Rowe, with the Daily Mail suggesting his future could be in doubt this summer.