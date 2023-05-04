Arsenal are said to be tracking Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres as the Spanish club looks to generate cash to bring back Lionel Messi.

TalkSport reported that Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the 23-year-old who’s scored four La Liga goals so far this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta is apparently a long-term admirer of the former Manchester City man. During his stint with City, Torres won a Premier League title and a League Cup.

It’s not the first time this year that the Gunners have been linked with a move for the Spaniard, Arteta was reported to be an admirer of him back in January according to The Athletic.

With the ex-Man City winger tending to operate on the left-hand side, adding him into the mix would give Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard some competition.

However, that could potentially cause some potential game-time issues with two players in that role. Torres can also play on the right, so perhaps he’ll be signed as extra depth and be an alternative option to Bukayo Saka.

Reiss Nelson can also play there, but his time in North London appears to be coming to an end as he rejected a new contract with the Gunners as per the Daily Mail.

Having the former Premier League winner in their squad next season would give Arteta two strong and young attacking options on the right wing.