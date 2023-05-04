As many as four key first team players could be leaving Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to latest reports.

The Gunners look set to make some big changes to their squad at the end of this impressive season, with Mikel Arteta perhaps feeling his players are ahead of schedule in terms of looking to challenge Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail, this could see Arsenal spend big on a new centre-back, a new attacking player, and two central midfielders, while some of this current squad could also make way.

The report names Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and loaned-out striker Folarin Balogun as four first-teamers who could have interest in them this summer, suggesting that they’re the most likely to perhaps move on.

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about the players on that list, with Smith Rowe and Balogun two homegrown academy products with plenty of potential, even if they’re not likely to be automatic starters any time soon.

Tierney also looks a decent backup option who’d be good to have over the course of a long season, but it’s probably a good idea to let go of Holding, who has struggled when called upon this term.