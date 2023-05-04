As many as four key first team players could be leaving Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to latest reports.
The Gunners look set to make some big changes to their squad at the end of this impressive season, with Mikel Arteta perhaps feeling his players are ahead of schedule in terms of looking to challenge Manchester City.
According to the Daily Mail, this could see Arsenal spend big on a new centre-back, a new attacking player, and two central midfielders, while some of this current squad could also make way.
The report names Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and loaned-out striker Folarin Balogun as four first-teamers who could have interest in them this summer, suggesting that they’re the most likely to perhaps move on.
Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about the players on that list, with Smith Rowe and Balogun two homegrown academy products with plenty of potential, even if they’re not likely to be automatic starters any time soon.
Tierney also looks a decent backup option who’d be good to have over the course of a long season, but it’s probably a good idea to let go of Holding, who has struggled when called upon this term.
I will still believe it is a rumor till the season come to an end on the list only one person I can agree with his departure departure the three others are very good players but then the coach knows best in as much we all want the club needs quality players anything he think is good he can do that but to sell and buy the ones not as good as the ones he will sell, in all wish the best to the club
We must keep and use Smith Rowe, he is the only quality back up no8. Rotation has to be the future to keep a team at peak for the whole season. He should be a selection of 2 from 3 with Odegaard and Xhaka, but rotation is the key. Viera is an experiment that has failed so others coming in are maybes ESR is proven.