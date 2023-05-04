Arsenal considering free agent move but want to try for another transfer target first

Arsenal are reportedly considering Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as an option in the transfer market this summer as he nears becoming a free agent.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in his time in the Premier League but notably flopped in his only spell at a bigger club when he moved to Manchester United earlier in his career.

As he approaches becoming a free agent, it’s no surprise to see Zaha being eyed up by someone like Arsenal, but it seems he’s not their top priority.

According to the Mail, the Gunners will first look into whether they can sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby before looking at Zaha as an alternative.

Arsenal could do a lot worse than bring in someone like Zaha, but it might also be worth looking at younger players, or players who have a more proven track record of performing at the very highest level.

While there’s no doubt Zaha has great natural ability, it remains to be seen if he could really raise his game for a big six club.