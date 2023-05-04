Aston Villa set to put a spoke in Arsenal’s pursuit of Spanish international

It appears that Unai Emery is preparing to come back and haunt his former club, Arsenal, as the now Aston Villa boss goes head to head with the Gunners for a Spanish international.

For all of the great work that Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal, who could still win the title even if it appears unlikely at this point, Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park.

Villa’s loss at Man United was their first in the last 11 games, per WhoScored, a run which has seen the Villains climb to within touching distance of European football.

In order to take them to the next level, it seems that Emery has some grandiose plans, and, according to The Telegraph, they include signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, and beating the Gunners to the signature of Barcelona’s wide man, Ferran Torres.

The former Man City star has never really settled at the Camp Nou, and try as he might, the Spanish international hasn’t found anywhere close to his best form.

Given that the Catalans appear to be struggling to lower their debt which once stood at over a billion euros according to ESPN, losing Torres might be seen as something of an unexpected bonus, particularly if Barca are able to negotiate a good price.

Villa also potentially have a huge advantage in the race too, given that it’s believed that outgoing Barcelona director of football, Mateu Alemany, will be joining the Premier League side for the start of next season, per The Athletic (subscription required).