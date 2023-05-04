Bayern Munich make Man United target number one option to fill key role

Bayern Munich are in the market for a striker this summer and are fighting with Man United for some of Europe’s best in that role ahead of next season.

Erik ten Hag’s primary option ahead of the summer window is Tottenham’s Harry Kane but the Manchester club have several alternatives lined up.

According to FourFourTwo, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez are all options for Man United heading into the upcoming transfer window should they miss out on Kane.

However, Bayern Munich are now targeting Kolo Muani and the French star is the German club’s main option to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski last summer, reports BILD.

? Randal Kolo Muani is Bayern Munich's number one transfer target this summer for the number 9 position. (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/J98wXE9x8A — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 4, 2023

Seeing as the Frankfurt star is Man United’s first choice should they fail to land Kane, this could potentially be a blow to Erik ten Hag.

The France international has emerged as a top talent this season in the Bundesliga scoring 20 goals and assisting a further 14 across 40 games in all competions and any interested club will be required to pay at least £70m for the forward.

There is still a long way to go in both club’s hunt for a striker but it is clear that they will be stepping on each other’s toes throughout the summer.