Man United travel to the AMEX Stadium on Thursday night to face a tough Brighton side as both clubs look to cement European places for next season.

Erik ten Hag’s team currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and a win today would see the Red Devils move up into third ahead of Newcastle and seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

However, they face a tricky Brighton side who the Manchester club drew with during their last meeting before winning on penalties to reach this season’s FA Cup final.

The Manchester club were 1-0 winners over Aston Villa last time out and Ten Hag has made four changes from that side for the trip to Brighton.

Malacia, Sabitzer, Eriksen and Sancho all drop out of United’s team with Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Antony and Martial coming in.

As for the Seagulls, the home side are looking to move into seventh with three points tonight as they look to finish in one of the European places between now and the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are outsiders for the Champions League spots but qualification for one of the Europa League competions looks good at present.

Brighton were very impressive last weekend beating Wolves 6-0 and have also made four changes from that side for tonight’s clash at the Amex

Veltman, Gross, March and Undav are replaced by some of Brighton’s returning big stars in the form of Caicedo, Buonanotte, Mitoma and Mac Allister.