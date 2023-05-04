Celtic fans conveyed their dismay with the monarchy and the coronation of King Charles III which will take place this weekend.

Charles will be officially announced as the king of the Commonwealth and will proceed his mother, the former queen, Elizabeth II in the role.

The Hoops took on their Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final this past Sunday, who have strong ties to the Church of England.

You can shove yer coronation up yer arse ?? pic.twitter.com/YKe7Vd337b — andypingu1888 (@andypingu1888) April 30, 2023

In the chant, the Celtic supporters sang “you can shove your coronation up your a**e”, in response to the whole of the UK, including Scotland being asked to pledge allegiance to King Charles III.

It’s not the first time and likely not the last time that supporters of the club have expressed their dislike for the Royal Family.

Last year Celtic were fined €15,000 (around £13,200) because fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner not long after the passing of Elizabeth II.

Taking that all into consideration, it’s probably safe to assume many of them won’t be watching the coronation this weekend.