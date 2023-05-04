Frank Lampard criticised over one strange tactical decision in Chelsea’s defeat against Arsenal

Former Tottenham and England manager Glenn Hoddle has criticised Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard for using N’Golo Kante in a more advanced midfield role against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Gunners ran out comfortable winners against Lampard’s side, who made it six defeats in a row in all competitions and who never really put up much of a fight in what ended up being an easy game for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Hoddle was not impressed with Kante’s role in the game, saying Lampard missed a trick by using such a strong defensive midfield player further forward.

The France international has had a great career in the Premier League and could surely still have plenty to offer to Chelsea, even if he’s no longer at his peak and has had some recent trouble with injuries.

Still, there’s certainly not much chance of Kante having a positive impact for CFC unless he’s used in his best position.

“For me, the midfield I don’t get Kante playing in that position going from there,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I see him as one of the best holding players in the world, defensive midfield players in the world still at 32. Do that job. Do what you’re good at and then go and feed people who can go and play in those defensive areas.

“It doesn’t suit him. He can’t go and play on the half turn, he can’t play with his back to play, he can’t score goals from that position. He might come up with one or two from distance playing in a deeper role.

“You’ve got to play the right players in the right position.”